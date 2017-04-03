Holocaust Survivor Irene Zisblatt Telling Her Story At Eisenhower Auditorium Tuesday

Holocaust survivor Irene Weisberg Zisblatt will visit Penn State on Tuesday, April 4 to tell her experiences as an inmate in Auschwitz-Birkenau and as part of Dr. Josef Mengele’s experiments.

The event will be held in Eisenhower Auditorium starting at 7:30 p.m. The speech is free to students and the rest of the State College community, and tickets are available at the Eisenhower Auditorium box office, HUB-Robeson Center information desk, Bryce Jordan Center, and the Penn State Downtown Theatre Center.

Zisblatt, born in 1929 and best known for her autobiography, “The Fifth Diamond,” as well as her testimony in Steven Spielberg’s documentary “The Last Days,” is part of the Penn State Hillel’s annual speaker series that brings Holocaust survivors to tell their stories at Penn State.

“It’s something that hits home to me, and I’m very passionate to share the survivors’ stories, especially Irene’s,” student Jamie Butler, who has played a role in bringing each of the last three Holocaust speakers to Penn State, said. “By bringing Holocaust survivors to campus, I can play my role in educating people about the past, and making sure that it never happens again.”