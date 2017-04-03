Music Monday: It’s Finally Daylong Weather

Daylong szn is hitting the homestretch and (FINALLY) it looks like the nice weather is here to stay (at least until those April showers come). With sunny weather and 60-degree temperatures in the forecast for next weekend, it’s officially peak time to chill out, blast music, and drink on your lawn.

It looks like frats are done with this tradition for the foreseeable future, but of course daylongs can exist outside of Greek life and hopefully will continue as a true sign of spring even outside of Fratland.

Whether you’re out on your friend’s balcony or killing it in your backyard this weekend, we’ve compiled the ultimate playlist for you to enjoy.