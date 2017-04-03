Natty Nittany: Renaissance Faire Edition

Penn State’s Renaissance Faire Club hosted its yearly theatrical performance this past Saturday, featuring live performances, staged sword fights, and creative costumes. In this edition of Natty Nittany, we decided to take a look back into the Medieval times and show how the actors sported their primitive fashion.
Katie Mihelarakis channeled her inner Shakespeare with a magenta and gold dress and a mysterious masquerade mask.
Ian McKinney came prepared for battle in his protective armor.
Abby Micheel’s corset dress and cape showed her Medieval side while also keeping her nice and toasty in the chilly weather.
Laura Searles and Sam Spahr flaunt their carefully tailored costumes while performing in “The Taming of the Shrew.”
Shelby Duncan enjoyed wearing her custom-made princess crown, which reads “Better Than Thou Art.”
Steve P (red) and Cody Blazer (green) prepared for battle, mentored by Matt Gibson. Their protective headgear and handmade weapons were the cherry on top of a dramatic performance.
Sam Phillips (left) enjoyed her first Ren Faire as the event’s director. The stockades made for a great photo opportunity.
***
The cast performances and fashion statements certainly did not disappoint. Fare-thee-well, perchance we meet again anon.