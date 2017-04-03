Penn State Hillel Named Outstanding Student Organization Of The Year

Penn State Hillel was named the 2016-2017 Outstanding Student Organization of the Year by the Office of Student Activities.

According to the Penn State Hillel, the organization’s mission is to “enrich the lives of the estimated 5,000 Jewish students at Penn State so that they may enrich the Jewish people and the world.” Hillel also plans to build the first-ever kosher cafe in State College, however hasn’t broken ground yet due to financial restrictions.

The Office of Student Activities grants individuals and student groups with Service and Leadership Awards and the Student Organization and Involvement Awards each school year. According to a press release from Penn State Hillel, the organization was chosen for its award based on collaboration with other student organizations, faculty, and staff, exceptional programming, positive promotion of its mission and purpose, and building a sense of community.

The Office of Student Affairs will honor Penn State Hillel and other award winners at its Student Leadership and Service Awards Ceremony on Sunday, April 23.