President Barron Releases Statement Against Graduate Student Unionization

Penn State President Eric Barron released a letter Monday morning to the Penn State community stating that the university is against graduate student unionization. In the letter, Barron references the petition filed by graduate students and fellows for union representation with the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board (PLRB).

The Coalition of Graduate Employees are a group of graduate assistants (GAs, TA, and RA, ) who “aim to create an independent union that will work in equal partnership with Penn State to ensure that all graduate employees are treated with fairness, respect, and dignity as education professionals.”

Currently, graduate student employment contracts are negotiated by stipend only, so graduate students aren’t compensated for any overtime. In addition to higher compensation, CGE wants better benefits for graduate employees with children and reimbursement for travel. They also want to put controls on how much work they can take on.

Barron says in the letter that while he encourages an open discussion about graduate student unionization, Penn State opposes the petition for representation with the PLRB.

Barron also states that Penn State University does not oppose the concept of unions or the unionization of employees. However, the university views graduate students as students first and foremost, despite the work they may do for the university. Additionally, Barron stated that the university’s relationship with students is “fundamentally different from that of an employer and employee.”

The full statement can be read below: