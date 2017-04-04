Lambda Theta Alpha To Hold Annual ‘Take Back The Night’ March Wednesday

The Beta Lambda Chapter of Lambda Theta Alpha will host its annual Take Back The Night March on Wednesday to raise awareness for the ongoing issues of domestic violence and sexual assault. The march will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 on the Old Main steps.

After Old Main, the march will continue to the Pattee and Paterno Library, East Halls, Pollock Commons, Fraternity Row, and finally the Sidney Friedman Park for a candlelight vigil. Those joining the march late can follow Lambda Theta Alpha on Twitter to see where participants are.

The march on Wednesday will be the seventh Take Back The Night March in State College. Everyone is invited to participate in the march, including survivors, family members, and all others from the Penn State and State College communities. Participants will be able to share their own personal stories or the stories of loved ones during the march as well.

“Every year we host this event to support survivors of sexual and domestic abuse and listen to their stories as we provide a support system for them,” the event’s Facebook page states. “We want to help shatter their silence and help raise awareness of this ongoing issue that needs to end!”

The Take Back The Night March will help kick off Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which includes a variety of events planned throughout April.