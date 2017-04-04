Penn State Hillel To Host Several Themed Seders For Passover

Penn State Hillel will host several Passover seders this month, including an interfaith seder, an LGBTQA seder, a social justice seder, and a family-style seder.

Hillel announced that it will collaborate with 3rd Way Collective, the Lutheran Campus Ministry, the Westminster Presbyterian Fellowship, the Multicultural Resource Center, and Penn State’s Presidential Leadership Academy to create the interfaith seder designed for students of all backgrounds, writing on its website that “Passover is a holiday celebrated by people of all faith backgrounds as a time to reflect on themes common to all faiths – the wish for freedom, for liberation, and the elimination of oppression of all forms.”

Here are the dates, times, and locations of the seders:

Social Justice Seder — Monday, April 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Co.Space.

Family-Style Seder with Congregation Brit Shalom — Tuesday, April 11 from 7 to 10 p.m. You can RSVP to be assigned to a family home in State College for the seder.

Interfaith Seder — Tuesday, April 11 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. in Heritage Hall. Dinner served after the interfaith seder costs $5 for students, $10 for staff and faculty, and $18 community members.

LGBTQA Seder — Thursday, April 13 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. You must RSVP to the event for the address.

As a part of its Passover 2017 events, Hillel will also host a traditional, rabbi-led seder and an “on one foot” seder led by students, both at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 10 at the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center. Students can get $18 early bird tickets or pay $25 for tickets the day of. Staff, faculty, and community members can get $36 early bird tickets or pay $45 for tickets the day of.

You can get your tickets for all the events here.