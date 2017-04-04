Trustee Al Lord Apologizes To ‘Real’ Victims, Defends Spanier In Statement

Penn State Trustee Al Lord released a statement to The Daily Collegian today clarifying comments made last week that he is “running out of sympathy for the so-called victims” of Jerry Sandusky and apologizing for any pain the, as he put it, “real” victims, may have experienced as a result of his remark.

Lord says in his statement that the comment was “made in anger,” though does not mention through what medium. The Chronicle, in originally reporting Lord’s remarks regarding the “so-called victims,” said the statement was made in an email. Lord says he did not mean for this statement to go on the record.

“The remark, made in anger, was not intended ‘for the record,'” Lord says in the statement. “Though quoted accurately, it was too flippant and caustic; the comment conflates many deeply held sentiments in a sentence too short to reflect accurately my views about victims in this case.”

Lord distinguishes in the statement that his comment was “certainly” not targeted at the “real victims.” He continues, commenting on Graham Spanier’s trial and how, in his opinion, was focused on “victim-based emotionalism” instead of facts.

“Instead the trial focused almost solely on the horrors undergone by those children,” the statement reads. “Jerry Sandusky has been behind bars for four years. The Commonwealth put zero facts in evidence that anyone told Spanier anything sinister about Jerry Sandusky.”

However, Lord’s statement doesn’t stop after the apology, instead defining a “new” Penn State, one he isn’t pleased with.

“I will note that from this verdict emerged a ‘new’ Penn State — a Penn State determined to consign four honest and honorable men to its politically correct trash heap. The new Penn State is not the Penn State of loyalty and courage where I received the degree which gave me my start in life 50 years ago.”

This is the sole context Lord offers as a claim for this “new” Penn State, defending Graham Spanier in light of his recent guilty verdict and the others who were primarily impacted by the Sandusky scandal.

You can read the full text of Lord’s statement below: