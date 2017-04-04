We Want To See Your Bar Tour Shirts For 2017

Daylong szn might be going through a rough patch, but the bar beat will never die.

With the semester coming dangerously close to an end, it’s time for bar tour season. While locations and drinking stamina may vary, one aspect will always remain constant — the presence of bar tour shirts. These shirts are a labor of love and deserve to be displayed proudly.

With the ultimate bragging rights on the line, we want to see your 2017 bar tour shirts. Being named one of the best shirts will almost make your empty bank account and pounding headache worth it.

Submit your shirts to [email protected] with a brief description of your organization and inspiration behind the design.