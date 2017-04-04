You are at:»»»We Want To See Your Bar Tour Shirts For 2017

We Want To See Your Bar Tour Shirts For 2017

0
By on Student Life

Daylong szn might be going through a rough patch, but the bar beat will never die.

With the semester coming dangerously close to an end, it’s time for bar tour season. While locations and drinking stamina may vary, one aspect will always remain constant — the presence of bar tour shirts. These shirts are a labor of love and deserve to be displayed proudly.

With the ultimate bragging rights on the line, we want to see your 2017 bar tour shirts. Being named one of the best shirts will almost make your empty bank account and pounding headache worth it.

Submit your shirts to [email protected] with a brief description of your organization and inspiration behind the design.

Photo By: Shawn McGinnis
Share.

About Author

Caitlin Gailey

Junior from just outside the city of Brotherly Love. Yes I am one of those Philly sports fans. I bleed blue and white and have since birth. Maybe someday you will see me on ESPN and then again maybe not. If you ever want to inflate my ego email me at [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.