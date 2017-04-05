Centre County District Attorney’s Office To Hold Black Light Vigil For Crime Victims

The Centre County District Attorney’s Office will host a march in support of crime victims beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at Old Main. The march will culminate in a black light vigil at the HUB Flex Theater.

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is April 2-8 and “is a time to celebrate progress achieved, raise awareness of victims’ rights and services, and stand with those whose lives have been forever altered by crime,” according to a press release.

Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller, Children’s Advocacy Center Director Kristina Taylor-Porter, and Centre County Women’s Resource Center Executive Director Anne Ard will all speak at the event.

The vigil will also include a balloon launch and McGruff the Crime Dog will be present for photos.

The District Attorney’s Office hopes to use this event to raise awareness, show support, promote victim’s rights, and honor those who have been victims of crime locally and nationally. Attendees will also have the opportunity to individually honor crime victims.

For more information, you can contact the Centre County Victim Advocates Department at 814-548-1107 or the Centre County District Attorney’s Office at 814-355-6735.