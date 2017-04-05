Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Earns Three Big Ten Weekly Honors

Sophomore defender Chris Sabia and freshman goalie Colby Kneese combined to take home three of the four Big Ten awards for the week after helping Penn State rise to the No. 1 ranking following the win over No. 5 Ohio State 9-4 on Sunday.

Sabia earned the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week award after holding the Buckeyes to a season-low four goals.This is Sabia’s first Big Ten honor and the second time this year a Penn State player won Defensive Player of the Week.

Kneese continued the dominance of Penn State freshmen as he recorded 13 saves against Ohio State on his way to taking home a pair of honors — Big Ten Specialist and Co-Freshman of the Week. This is his first of either award and the team’s fourth Specialist of the Week as well as its sixth Freshman of the Week.

Sabia and Kneese join Mac O’Keefe, Gerard Arceri, Grant Ament, Peter Triolo, and Nick Spillane as Penn State’s conference weekly award winners for the season.