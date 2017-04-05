Penn State Ranked No. 31 Public College In The Nation By Buffalo Business First

Penn State came in at 31 out of 499 colleges in the United States in a new ranking by Buffalo Business First published Tuesday. This ranks the university up one spot from last year, when Penn State was ranked No. 32.

These rankings were based on ratings in eight categories: selectivity (15 percent), advancement (25 percent), prospects (10 percent), resources (10 percent), costs (10 percent), diversity (10 percent), community (10 percent), and past (10 percent).

While the rating doesn’t provide specific scores for each category, it does include a profile of Penn State and all of the statistics that were included in creating the final scores. You can see all of the Penn State stats used in determining the ranking here.

Each school’s statistics were compared to averages and final scores were converted to a 100-point scale. Penn State received 70.630 points on this scale, while No. 1 ranked University of Michigan benchmarked the perfect 100.

Raw data for these rankings was drawn from the National Center for Education Statistics and the five-year version of the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2015 American Community Survey. Business First calculated the rates and percentages used in the rankings. You can read more on the complete methodology of the ranking system here.