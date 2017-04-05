Tim Shaw To Hold Signing At Family Clothesline

Former Nittany Lion and NFL linebacker Tim Shaw will make an appearance at Family Clothesline on April 22. Shaw will be signing merchandise and promoting the release of his first book, “Blitz Your Life.”

“Blitz Your Life” tells Shaw’s personal story, both on the field and off — the book highlights his football career, as well as his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS/Lou Gherig’s diease) diagnosis in 2014. The story aims to inspire readers to live their lives to the fullest, just as Shaw has done himself.

Shaw was a three-star recruit who chose to attend Penn State despite receiving offers from other Big Ten schools such as Michigan and Michigan State. He was a standout linebacker and a 2006 Academic All-American. In 2007, Shaw built himself up into an NFL draft pick after being selected in the fifth round by the Carolina Panthers. He eventually finished his football career in 2013 with the Tennessee Titans.

In 2014, Shaw announced that he had been diagnosed with ALS — from that moment on, he has strived to do his part to educate others about the disease. He also participated in the Ice Bucket Challenge, a national movement to raise awareness and funds for ALS.

The event will run from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is free to attend. Fans can have an unlimited number of items signed as long as they are purchased at Family Clothesline or on PennStateClothes.com with proof of purchase. Fans can only bring one outside item to the store for signing.

Those who are interested can pre-order Shaw’s book or a TShawStrong t-shirt. Fans must pick the items up at the store on the day of the signing, as pre-ordered merchandise will not arrived already signed.