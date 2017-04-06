LaVar Arrington And Spice Adams Headline Small Business Branding And Marketing Symposium

Brandthumb and the Penn State Letterman’s Club are holding its Small Business Branding and Marketing Symposium on April 21 at the Lewis Katz Building that will feature a number of speakers, including Penn State All-American linebacker Lavar Arrington and former NFL defensive tackle Spice Adams.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on that Friday before the Blue-White Game in the Sutliff Auditorium of the Lewis Katz Building. Registration is required for admission.

Students, faculty, and staff can register for the event online here, while Penn State Lettermen and anyone else that’s interested in attending are advised to email Francesca DiJoseph at [email protected].

“Branding and marketing experts from some of the world’s most successful brands will join former professional athletes and Penn State faculty members to explore how entrepreneurs and small businesses can utilize strategic branding to create strong brand equity, added value, and long-term business success,” Brandthumb said in a release.

A full agenda of events as well as the list of speakers can be found here.

It seems pretty safe to say that Spice is excited to be coming back to Happy Valley during Blue-White Weekend.