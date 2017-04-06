Lubert, Dambly Condemn Lord’s Remarks, Advise He Step Down From Board

Penn State Board of Trustees Chair Ira Lubert and Vice Chair Mark Dambly released a statement this afternoon condemning Trustee Al Lord’s remarks last week in which he said he was “running out of patience for the so-called victims” of Jerry Sandusky, saying that Lord’s remarks were “offensive and embarrassing to the majority of the members of the Penn State Board of Trustees.”

“Trustee Al Lord’s remarks about the brave victims of Jerry Sandusky were offensive and embarrassing to the majority of the members of the Penn State Board of Trustees, the university community and all victims of sexual assault,” the statement reads. We strongly condemn them.”

Lord’s comment and defense of Graham Spanier have drawn various reactions from the Penn State community, though most seem shocked a trustee would make such a remark. Lord apologized and attempted to clarify his remarks, but has ultimately dropped out of the race for reelection to the Board as an alumni-elected Trustee.

Lubert and Dambly commended Lord for his decision to bow out of the race for one of the three available alumni seats, but don’t think that’s enough. The two leaders are also asking that Lord “do the right thing” and step down from his seat as a Trustee immediately.

“Members of this Board must hold themselves to a higher standard and represent our university with respect for all. While Mr. Lord has publicly announced he no longer intends to run for re-election to the Board, he should do the right thing and step down immediately.”

The Board of Trustees held a special meeting today, voting to give the administration power to spend up to $20 million without Board approval compared to the previous cap of $5 million. Seeing as the Board hasn’t officially met since the end of February, Lord’s recent remarks were also likely discussed among Board leadership.