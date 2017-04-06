Various Penn State Performing Arts Groups Will Showcase Talents In Schwab Auditorium During April

Though the semester will soon come to a close, a few of Penn State’s song and dance groups will hold some of its biggest performances of the year in Scwhab Auditorium.

The month will kick off with Peace Love Lyrical, also known as PLL. PLL is Penn State’s premier lyrical dance company. The group’s annual spring showcase will take place Saturday, April 8 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free to attend for students and $2 for general admission. The performance will include a variety of numbers choreographed by members of the company.

Saturday’s events will conclude with a concert by the a cappella group Shades of Blue. The performance will take place from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is free to attend. Performances will include songs by Ariana Grande, Michael Bublé, Little Mix, and more. Dancers from PSDA and NHSDA will make a guest appearance during some of the numbers.

Volé, Penn State’s ballet club and the largest dance organization on campus, will follow suit with its annual spring showcase on Sunday, April 9. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. but the event will start at noon and is free to attend. The show will feature all of Volé’s members performing a variety of dance styles.

The Penn State Dance Alliance, also known as PSDA, will hold its fourth annual spring showcase the following week on Friday, April 14 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and admission is free for students with their Penn State ID. General admission tickets will be $3 at the door.

Whiplash Dance Team will perform Friday, April 21 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with doors also opening at 6:30 p.m. While the group mainly focuses on hip hop, the spring showcase will include many other styles of dance such as contemporary, jazz, and tap. The team will be performing original choreography from some of the members, as well as its Homecoming and THON dance.