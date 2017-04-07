State Champs And Don Broco Rock Alumni Hall

Pop-punk band State Champs and special guest Don Broco took the stage in Alumni Hall last night to perform a free concert courtesy of SPA. While this was State Champs’ first U.S. tour date of 2017, it was also the first time Don Broco ever performed in America.

Don Broco, originally from London, England, performed a few of their better-known songs, including “You Wanna Know,” before making way for State Champs.

State Champs warmed up the crowd with a nice and strong “We Are” chant and continued their set with hits such as “Secrets,” “All You Are Is History,” and “Losing Myself”. The New York-based band even played their new song, “Slow Burn,” for the first time ever live. With this show not included on their American Tour, Penn State got to be the first to jam out to their newest single.

It’s certainly a testament to SPA that they are able to bring in bands that haven’t even played in this country before. It’s also pretty cool that bands and artists who do grace the Alumni Hall stage are inspired to play new songs for the first time for Penn State students. State Champs did it last night and Andrew McMahon did the same in January when he headlined SPA Day.

Though April is typically SPA’s comedy month, we wouldn’t be surprised to see at least one more musical act come through the HUB this year, as SPA’s spring concerts haven’t been quite as frequent as in year’s past.