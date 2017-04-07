UPUA Partners With Nittany Greyhounds To Host ‘Dogs For Mental Health’ On HUB Lawn

Get ready to meet some very good boys on the HUB lawn.

UPUA is teaming up with Nittany Greyhounds to focus on bettering mental health at Penn State by hosting some of the organization’s greyhounds for a BYOD (bring your own dogs) event outside the HUB on Monday, April 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is aimed at reducing anxiety for students and increasing students’ awareness of CAPS.

“Hanging out with a dog is just a good break from the prototypical student day,” UPUA At-Large Representative Bhavin Shah told the Daily Collegian. “I believe having dogs on campus more will help the student body relax a little and prevent themselves from getting too stressed out.”

“UPUA Dogs for Mental Health” was created during the final meeting of the student government’s 11th assembly after a number of representatives pushed for the opportunity to raise awareness for mental health and give students the opportunity to de-stress with some furry friends.

Nittany Greyhounds, a local organization with a goal of finding homes for retired racing greyhounds, also holds a number of other events throughout the year with its pups. If you can’t make it to the HUB lawn Monday, you can see a schedule of other opportunities to meet the greyhounds here.