Cael Sanderson To Host The ‘Cael & Cody Wrestling Seminar’ During Blue-White Weekend

Wrestlers seeking world-class insight that can’t be found elsewhere need not look further. Penn State wrestling head coach Cael Sanderson will host the ‘Cael & Cody Wrestling Seminar’ during Blue-White weekend on April 22 with all proceeds benefiting Lauren Kocher, a woman battling anaplastic astrocytoma (stage three brain cancer).

The Kocher family has received tremendous support since Lauren, a mother of three, was diagnosed with the disease. A GoFundMe started in January raised more than $52,000 to help cover medical costs — which is exactly what Central PA Mixed Martial Arts hopes to do by hosting the event with six-time national champion Sanderson.

A minimum $25 donation is required for attendees at sign-up and the seminar will be held at 1445 West College Ave. Central PA Mixed Martial Arts provided some context on Lauren and her fight:

Lauren Kocher is a wonderful mother, wife, daughter & friend. In January, Lauren was diagnosed with anaplastic astrocytoma (Stage 3—brain cancer). Whether you have known Lauren for years or are complete strangers, it’s difficult to not be inspired by her.

Our goal is to help the Kocher family out along the way. The stress that accompanies cancer is immense. It is our hope that we help by making sure that the last thing they have to worry about is money. All funds raised will help The Kocher family with any daily expenses or medical bills as they fight cancer.

For more information on the event, you can call 814-422-KICK or reach the event hosts at [email protected]