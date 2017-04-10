Matt McGloin Signs One-Year Deal With Philadelphia Eagles

After spending his first four NFL seasons with the Oakland Raiders, Matt McGloin inked a one-year deal Monday to return to his native Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Roster Move: #Eagles and QB Matt McGloin agree to terms on a one-year deal. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/lcWKfD48oM — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 10, 2017

The Scranton, Pa., product enjoyed a turnaround senior season in 2012 at Penn State that saw him set the program’s single-season passing yards mark, which was eventually broken by Trace McSorley last fall. The Raiders signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and he held on firmly as the primary backup in Oakland for four years, tossing 11 touchdowns to 11 interceptions in 13 career appearances.

When starter Derek Carr went down with a broken fibula in Week 16 last season, McGloin earned his first NFL start since 2013, but a shoulder injury of his own a few weeks later forced fellow Big Ten alum Connor Cook into the lineup.

McGloin will battle it out during training camp with Nick Foles, who returned to Philadelphia in mid-March, for the backup job behind the 2016 No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz. Those are the only three quarterbacks currently listed on the Eagles roster.