You are at:»»»Matt McGloin Signs One-Year Deal With Philadelphia Eagles

Matt McGloin Signs One-Year Deal With Philadelphia Eagles

0
By on Football

After spending his first four NFL seasons with the Oakland Raiders, Matt McGloin inked a one-year deal Monday to return to his native Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Scranton, Pa., product enjoyed a turnaround senior season in 2012 at Penn State that saw him set the program’s single-season passing yards mark, which was eventually broken by Trace McSorley last fall. The Raiders signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and he held on firmly as the primary backup in Oakland for four years, tossing 11 touchdowns to 11 interceptions in 13 career appearances.

When starter Derek Carr went down with a broken fibula in Week 16 last season, McGloin earned his first NFL start since 2013, but a shoulder injury of his own a few weeks later forced fellow Big Ten alum Connor Cook into the lineup.

McGloin will battle it out during training camp with Nick Foles, who returned to Philadelphia in mid-March, for the backup job behind the 2016 No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz. Those are the only three quarterbacks currently listed on the Eagles roster.

Share.

About Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan Kasales is a townie who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. He's majoring in Journalism and has a passion for Spanish. Ethan's a lifelong Penn State football fan and loves talking all types of sports with whoever will listen. In the winter, when it's way too cold in Happy Valley to play golf, he teaches snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. If you ever want to learn how to ride, he'd love to teach you. Ethan enjoys whistling along to everything from Bruce Springsteen to Action Bronson. You can follow him @easyEKasales or email [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.