MIM (Shawn McGinnis// Onward State)

SOMA Arts Crawl Returns To North Campus Saturday

By on Student Life

Students Organizing the Multiple Arts will take North Campus by storm yet again this Saturday for its annual Arts Crawl, a free one-day event highilighting local musicians and artists.

SOMA organizes events throughout the year focused on showcasing student and local art, integrating/combining the arts, and fostering a community for artists and art appreciators. Arts Crawl is SOMA’s largest event of the year.

This year’s Arts Crawl will be headlined by artist Frankie Cosmos, but with a full set list of performers, you’re sure to find a band or style you can get jiggy with this weekend. Other musicians and bands scheduled to play include:

Aside from the music, various other art exhibits and performances will go on throughout the festival from organizations like Asylum, Ceramics Club, Flow Club, Happy Valley Music Label, In Memoriam Sketch Club, Landscape Architecture Student Society, Painting Club, Penn State Performing Magicians, Photography Club, Second Floor Stand-Up, Sculpture Club, Student Film Organization, Penn State Taiko, Penn State WORDS, and Valley Magazine.

The event if free and open to all — students and non-students alike. For more information, visit the Arts Crawl Facebook page here.

Photo By: Shawn McGinnis
