University Drive Extension To Close For Construction Project

University Drive Extension (past Park Ave., along the intramural fields) closed today and will remain closed until late July for a construction project.

The construction project will be completed in three phases and will outfit the road with new asphalt pavement with bike lanes on both sides, concrete curbs, lighting, underground utilities, traffic signal upgrades at Park Ave., concrete sidewalks, and landscaping.

The road isn’t frequented much, so it’s not expected to greatly impact traffic, but a press release from Penn State does not outline potential impacts on Blue-White tailgating access. However, the project will be completed in phases to allow the Campus Shuttle to maintain its usual route and to minimize the impact on Movin’ On.

University Drive Extension will remain closed until the completion of phase two in early July. The third phase will likely allow the road to reopen with traffic controlled by flaggers as road markings and signage are placed.

The project should wrap up by July 28 so the road will re-open with plenty of time to spare before the school year and next football season begin.