Centre Wildlife Care To Hold ‘Wild About Animals’ Exposition

Centre Wildlife Care will join Penn State’s Small and Exotic Animal Club to hold the 18th annual ‘Wild About Animals’ expo. The event will take place Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Snider Agricultural Arena.

The expo will feature several animal-related activities and kid-friendly events such as a petting zoo, face painting, and carnival games provided by Lincoln Caverns. A variety of veterinarians and rescue groups will also attend the event to host environmental presentations.

Some of the rescue organizations will hold animals for adoption and attendees will be able to search for a new furry friend. The expo aims to promote wildlife education and initiate environmental outreach throughout the State College community.

For a more comprehensive schedule of events, check out the official event Facebook page. You can also visit Centre Wildlife Care’s website for more information on the organization’s mission.