Freshman 101: How To Study Abroad On A Budget

Studying abroad can be one of the best decisions you make during your time at Penn State, but the process isn’t always easy on your wallet. Luckily, the university offers an assortment of scholarship and funding options for students — here’s a listing of just a few of those opportunities, as well as some tips on how to effectively fund your study abroad trip on a college budget.

Education Abroad Office Scholarships

The Education Abroad Office offers scholarships for students who seek financial help due to specific circumstances — these cover everything from need-based funding to scholarships for students with disabilities or who are members of an ethnic minority group. Click here to see if any of these options might be the right one for you.

Scholarships Through Your Academic College

Penn State offers an assortment of scholarships through the university’s specific academic colleges. For example, students in the College of Education can apply for the Erma M. Hefferan scholarship. Even if you think you have a specific program in mind, checking out the listings for your area of study may help you narrow down your program choices more effectively — click here to see the list of study abroad scholarships available by college.

Commonwealth Campus Scholarships

You don’t have to be a student at University Park to study abroad through the university’s major programs, as well as receive scholarships to help fund the trip. The Harrisburg and Behrend campuses offer scholarships directly through the university’s online database.

Additional Tips And Tricks