James Franklin Announces Penn State Football’s 2017 Leadership Council

James Franklin named 30 players to the team’s leadership council for the 2017 season in the midst of spring ball on Tuesday.

It features 21 seniors: Marcus Allen, Troy Apke, Saeed Blacknall, Jason Cabinda, Christian Campbell, Tyrell Chavis, Curtis Cothran, Parker Cothren, Desi Davis, Tyler Davis, Mike Gesicki, Grant Haley, DaeSean Hamilton, Cody Hodgens, Brendan Mahon, Josh McPhearson, Andrew Nelson, Tom Pancoast, Daniel Pasquariello, Brandon Smith, and Mitchell Vallone.

It also features juniors Saquon Barkley, Trace McSorley, John Reid, and Nick Scott, sophomores Ryan Bates, Juwan Johnson, and Tommy Stevens, as well as freshmen Michal Menet and Jake Zembiec.

The council serves primarily as the voice of the team. Players selected to it meet with Franklin at least twice a month and uphold four core values — positive attitude, great work ethic, competitiveness, and a willingness to make sacrifices.

“The Leadership Council is something that is very important to us,” Franklin said. “The Council gives the team a strong voice and an opportunity to positively influence change within the program. This is a group of guys who bring a variety of different views to the table.”

The group returns 10 from last year’s leadership council of 24. Will all of the experience talk from James Franklin, it’s clear he has an accomplished bunch ready to lead Penn State into the season.