Penn State Baseball’s Rally Falls Short In 6-3 Loss To Binghamton

Penn State (11-20) went down 5-0 after five innings Monday night at Medlar Field, but despite a three-run rally in the seventh, the Nittany Lions couldn’t catch Binghamton in a 6-3 loss.

How It Happened

Junior shortstop Paul Rufo paced Binghamton (13-6) out of the second spot in the lineup, knocking in five RBIs on three hits, including a double and a triple. Catcher Jason Agresti added a solo homer in the top of the fourth for the Bearcats, who recorded seven hits in six innings of work for Penn State’s Schuyler Bates (1-2), who took the loss. Redshirt freshman Eric Mock came on in relief for the Nittany Lions, pitching three strong innings, but not before giving up an earned run with two outs in the top of the ninth.

Senior left fielder Darian Herncane enjoyed a successful outing for Binghamton in his homecoming. The State College native finished with a single and a walk, scoring both times he reached base. Freshman starter Jake Miller (2-0) chipped in five scoreless innings from the mound with only one hit before a trio of relievers in Cal Lawrence, Ben Anderson, and Dylan Stock closed out the victory.

Jordan Bowersox, Ryan Sloniger, Christian Helsel, and Brett Davis were the lone Nittany Lions to record a hit, with one single apiece. Binghamton’s bats were active in a 10-hit performance that stifled Penn State from gaining much momentum.

Player Of The Game

Paul Rufo | Junior | Shortstop

The Cedar Grove, N.J., standout was phenomenal Monday, leading the Bearcats to victory with five RBIs.

What’s Next?

Rob Cooper’s Nittany Lions will host their fifth game in the last four days on Tuesday at 6:30 against Bucknell.