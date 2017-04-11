You are at:»»[Photo Story] Spring Is Officially Here To Stay

[Photo Story] Spring Is Officially Here To Stay

0
By on News, Penn State

After an entertaining and non-enjoyable battle with winter weather, it’s safe to safe spring has officially arrived in Happy Valley. The grass is green, flowers are blooming, and allergy attacks are in full effect. While the spring weather was slowly creeping in, we snapped a few beautiful photos of our campus.

Blooming has officially begun around campus.In this case, the grass is greener on the other side.Oh how we’ve missed the beautiful Penn State sunsets.
Never a bad time for a nap, especially on Old Main lawn.
Vibrant pink flowers start to show face on campus.
Volleyball anyone?Someone’s enjoying the spring weather…and attention.
The second best white-out on campus.

