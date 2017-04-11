Student Fee Board At-Large Applications Now Open

Newly-elected UPUA President Katie Jordan and GPSA President Matt Krott emailed the student body this morning to announce applications for the next term’s at-large positions on the second-ever Student Fee Board.

If you’re interested in hearing proposals for student fee allocations and ultimately determining the fee amount, you can apply to fill one of five at-large positions here. The application will close at 11:59 p.m. on April 21.

Though the Board is often seen as the brainchild of former student government presidents Terry Ford and Kevin Horne (also Onward State Managing Editor Emeritus), Jordan and Krott will take the reins this semester to select at-large members from across the university and appoint representatives from their respective assemblies.

Members of the new Fee Board will have the opportunity to shape the future of the Board as it continues to develop. You can learn more about the structure of the Fee Board here.

2016-2017 was the first operating year of the Student Fee Board as it promised specific fee allocations to services like CAPS. The current Board will decide on a fee amount for the next academic year to recommend to the Board of Trustees, which holds ultimate jurisdiction over the set fee amount.