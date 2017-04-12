Learn More About Penn State’s Roots With Ag Day

The Ag Advocates and members of the College of Agricultural Sciences will host Penn State Ag Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn outside the Erickson Food Sciences Building (better known as the Berkey Creamery). Stop by to see exhibits with live farm animals, farm machinery, interactive activities, and — drum roll please — free ice cream!



According to its mission, Ag Day hopes to educate other students about the diversity of agriculture, its global reach and impact, and the incredible opportunity those in the agriculture sciences have to shape the world.





Ag Day offers the public a chance to see what students are doing in the college, which was the original foundation of the university. All you need to do is post a selfie with one of the Ag Day 2017 exhibits to earn your own free ice cream from the Creamery.