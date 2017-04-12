Sigma Chi To Hold Annual Derby Days This Week To Benefit Huntsman Cancer Institute

If you’re wondering why your Facebook feed is suddenly full of “Derby Days” cover photos, wonder no more.

It’s that time of year again: the week in the spring when Sigma Chi fraternity hosts its annual “Derby Days” fundraiser for the Huntsman Cancer Institute (a cancer research institute in Utah that was founded by a brother of the fraternity). Last year, the Penn State chapter raised more than $30,000 for the institute.

Derby Days is a competition between all the Panhellenic sororities at Penn State — the sorority with the most points at the end of the week is crowned the winner. According to one of Sigma Chi’s Derby Days Captains Stephen Chuirazzi, the first place sorority will reclaim 30 percent of the funds they raised in return, the second place sorority will receive 25 percent back, and the third place sorority will receive 20 percent in return. Although Derby Days is a Greek event, there are some events that are open to everyone.

Some of the events that sorority members participate in include a water balloon toss, a tug of war, a slime race, “Pie a Chi,” a lip syncing contest, penny wars, a talent show, and derby runs. The brothers of Sigma Chi could also be “auctioned off” during the Brotherhood Auction or bet on during the newest event — “Sigma Chi Fight Night.”

The fraternity also partnered with PAWS to host a Puppy Zoo on the HUB lawn on Tuesday, during which participants had the opportunity to both pet some adorable dogs and earn points for their sorority. On Thursday, April 13 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sigma Chi will host a fundraiser at Cold Stone. The brothers themselves will scoop and serve the ice cream during the fundraiser.

“Derby Days is meant to be a competitive and fun event for all of its participants,” Chuirazzi said. “The fundamental purpose of the event is to raise money for charity, and at the same time have a healthy competition between organizations.”