Go Go Gadjet To Play Free Concert On HUB Lawn Blue-White Weekend

Go Go Gadjet will be back performing a free concert on the HUB lawn at 8 p.m. on April 20 as part of PS i(heart)U Week. The Blue and White Society, who is hosting this year’s concert, also hosted the band for a performance on the Thursday of last Blue-White Weekend.

The beloved local band has made its name known in the Penn State community for its performances each of the past 10 years during the THON’s Final Four.

While the band is known for its electric covers, it released its debut single in January, “Make You Feel Good,” with all proceeds benefitting THON.

The Go Go Gadjet concert won’t be the only famous THON performance to take Blue-White with My Hero Zero headlining the game’s fan fest on Saturday. It’s also part of a number of events hosted by the Blue and White Society from April 17-21 for PS i(Heart)U Week.