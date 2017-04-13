Sam Richards To Debate Willard Preacher Benefiting The Haiti Project

Sam Richards (well-known Sociology 119 professor) and Gary Cattell (better known as the Willard Preacher) will debate each other Tuesday, April 18 to benefit the Sociology 119 class Haiti Project. The debate will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in 108 Forum Building.

Richards, who believes he can “adapt to any religious perspective,” and Cattell, an Orthodox Christian, have been here before — during last semester’s debate they discussed everything from religion to rape culture. The two went back and forth on a number of issues and responded to both pre-written and audience questions.

According to the debate’s Facebook page, the event is free but the organizers are accepting donations to benefit their group’s contribution to the Sociology 119 Haiti Project. The project is a requirement for all Sociology 119 students and assists “Haitians who are pursuing dynamic humanitarian efforts in hospitals throughout Port-Au-Prince.” Students in the class take part in weekly discussion groups where they both plan their Haiti Project and engage in “World in Conversation” dialogues.

The organizers of the event will provide refreshments and will accept either cash or Venmo to benefit the project. Those interested in attending can also suggest debate questions by visiting the Facebook page. Currently, there are already more than 350 people planning on attending.