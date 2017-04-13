University Responds To IFC Open Letter

Tweet
Last night, the Interfraternity Council published an open letter to the Penn State community in response to an open letter blog post published by Penn State President Eric Barron on his personal blog, Digging Deeper. Now, the university has responded to this open letter from the IFC.
This response addresses statements that administrators have not included student leaders in discussions on recent Greek regulations set by Penn State two weeks ago.
You can read the statement from Penn State in full below:
We welcome our student leaders’ interest and participation as we look to ensure meaningful change necessary for the Greek system at Penn State. Important to note, University leadership has fully engaged with the student leaders of Penn State’s Greek-letter organizations to enact necessary, serious and fundamental change. Student engagement has been prominent and ongoing, for example:
- For more than a year, fraternity and sorority student members of the Fraternity and Sorority Life Task Force have been involved in discussions on ending alcohol misuse, hazing and sexual misconduct, as were alumni members of these organizations.
- Ten students were included on the task force, which met 26 times starting in early 2016 to discuss necessary change.
- University leadership held task force focus group meetings with fraternity and sorority student leadership, and there has been regular conversation among professional staff in the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life and the students they advise.
Photo By: Carly Weiss
- Total: 0