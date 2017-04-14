Penn State Baseball To Make Up West Virginia Game At PNC Park

Penn State and West Virginia’s March 22 contest at Medlar Field was canceled due to inclement weather. Now, the two teams will play a rescheduled game at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park on May 10 at 7 p.m., the Pirates announced Friday.

The tickets cost $2 for students, $7 for Penn State and West Virginia season ticket holders, partners, donors, alumni, and faculty as well as Pirates season ticket members, and $10 for the general public. Tickets are available through the Pirates’ website.

Penn State head coach Rob Cooper, whose Nittany Lions have dealt with a rash of injuries on their way to a 12-20 record thus far, detailed how neat of an experience this will be for his team. “We are extremely humbled and excited to have this opportunity to play at PNC Park against such a quality opponent as West Virginia University,” Cooper said.

“The Pittsburgh Pirates are always leading the way when it comes to promoting baseball and education in this region of the country,” Cooper added. “We are excited to take part in what we all hope will be a regular event. Thank you to all within the Pirates organization who have helped to make this possible.”

The Nittany Lions will meet the Mountaineers (19-12) the night before on May 9 in Morgantown at 6:30 p.m.