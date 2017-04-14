Seth Nevills, All-American Nick Nevills’ Brother, Commits To Penn State Wrestling

Seth Nevills, the No. 10 ranked recruit in the nation according to FloWrestling, committed to Cael Sanderson’s 2018 class — becoming the fourth wrestler from the nation’s top 10 to become a Nittany Lion.

Nevills is a three-time state champion as a heavyweight of out California. He is undefeated through his junior year at Clovis High School.

Seth is the fourth Nevills brother to commit to a Division I program. His brother Nick took fifth at the NCAA Championships for Penn State to earn All-American status and help the Nittany Lions claim their sixth national title in seven years.

Nick and national champion at 157 pounds Jason Nolf were on hand to coach Seth at the FloNationals earlier this month.

Seth Nevills getting some solid coaching at FloNational HS championships #WeAre pic.twitter.com/o5iVczaS4m — Black Shoe Diaries (@BSDtweet) April 1, 2017

AJ Nevills, a class of 2016 prospect, originally committed to wrestle in Happy Valley and was part of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, but never enrolled and announced in March that he would compete for Fresno State.

The oldest brother, Zach, just completed his senior season at Stanford and qualified for his first NCAA Championships.