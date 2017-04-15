2016 Big Ten Championship Team To Be Honored At Pitt Game

Penn State football announced on Twitter Saturday that it will honor its 2016 Big Ten Championship team prior to the Pitt game on September 9.

B1G Championships call for B1G recognitions. Be there for a ‘suite’ pregame… #WeAre 🎟️ 1-800-NITTANY pic.twitter.com/qMt891HU6b — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 15, 2017

The tweet referenced a “suite” pregame, which probably means the team will be added to the suite facade that honors historic years of the program — potentially making it the first team since 2012 to earn the distinction.

Penn State’s meeting with Pitt will be its first at Beaver Stadium since 1999 — which would also be the last Nittany Lion win in the series. There have been two meetings this century, and you probably remember how the the latest matchup between the teams ended.

Penn State hasn’t released its promotional schedule for the 2017 season with the only other known date for this year’s slate of signature events being the Homecoming game against Rutgers on November 11, which will also serve as the Military Appreciation game.