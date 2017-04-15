You are at:»»»2016 Big Ten Championship Team To Be Honored At Pitt Game

2016 Big Ten Championship Team To Be Honored At Pitt Game

0
By on Football, News

Penn State football announced on Twitter Saturday that it will honor its 2016 Big Ten Championship team prior to the Pitt game on September 9.

The tweet referenced a “suite” pregame, which probably means the team will be added to the suite facade that honors historic years of the program — potentially making it the first team since 2012 to earn the distinction.

Beaver Stadium Facade (Photo: Penn State)

Penn State’s meeting with Pitt will be its first at Beaver Stadium since 1999 — which would also be the last Nittany Lion win in the series. There have been two meetings this century, and you probably remember how the the latest matchup between the teams ended.

Penn State hasn’t released its promotional schedule for the 2017 season with the only other known date for this year’s slate of signature events being the Homecoming game against Rutgers on November 11, which will also serve as the Military Appreciation game.

Photo By: Alex Bauer
Share.

About Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a sophomore majoring in PR and the associate content editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide) and email him at [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.