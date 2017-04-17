Berkey Creamery Introduces New ‘Bananas Foster’ Flavor

The Creamery announced the addition of a new flavor on Monday afternoon with this not-so-subtle hint:

Big announcement: we have a NEW flavor coming to stores this week! Here's a little hint … https://t.co/O5ZF9DnfXR — PSU Berkey Creamery (@psucreamery) April 17, 2017

I wonder what it could be!

After hiring expert cryptologists to try and decipher this secret code embedded within the above tweet, and by visiting the Creamery website, we have determined that the next Creamery flavor is Bananas Foster!

The new flavor will be banana ice cream with a caramel swirl. This is the first time the Berkey Creamery has had banana flavored ice cream since Sandusky Blitz was discontinued in 2011. Sandusky Blitz was also a banana flavored ice cream with caramel swirl, but also featured chocolate-covered peanuts.

According to the Creamery’s tweet, the new flavor will hit the shelves this week to coincide with Banana Day on Wednesday April, 19. So make sure to load up on LionCash, stock up on some Bananas Foster, and celebrate this beautiful spring weather and GO BANANAS (please laugh).