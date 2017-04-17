Eighth Annual Paterno Family Beaver Run To Benefit Special Olympics

For the eighth year in a row, the Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run will raise money benefiting Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) to help the thousands of Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities.

On Sunday, April 23, the 5k run begins 11 a.m. at Medlar Field, with a two-mile walk starting ten minutes later. The course stretches down Curtin Road and winds its way back through campus and into Beaver Stadium.

Registration for the event is on-going and costs $35 for adults, $20 for students, and is free for children eight years old and younger. The cost to send one athlete to the Summer Olympics is $150, making every fourth registration a ticket to the games for one competitor. The Pennsylvania Special Olympics Summer Games are held annually at University Park.

SOPA expects more than 3,000 participants for this year’s run. Even some Big Ten Champions couldn’t help but get excited for the run, which is held the day after the Blue-White game.

“It is very important for us to continue our mission and to provide opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities whereby they are accepted, respected, and given the chance to become useful and productive citizens,” the SOPA website reads.