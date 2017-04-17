You are at:»»»Payton Banks Transfers To South Florida

Payton Banks Transfers To South Florida

Former Penn State men’s basketball forward Payton Banks announced that he will be heading to South Florida for his final season of eligibility, according to College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein. As a graduate student, he will be immediately eligible for the 2017-18 season.

Banks will join teammate Terrence Samuel, who also became a Bull following this season with Pat Chambers’ team.

In three seasons with the Nittany Lions, Banks played 92 games — starting almost all of his sophomore season and 13 games in his junior season. He averaged 10.4 points per game during the 2016-17 slate.

Penn State released Banks, as well as Samuel and Isaiah Washington, from their scholarships back in March. With three scholarships now open, Chambers has the opportunity to grab a few grad transfers of his own — specifically in the backcourt where the Nittany Lions are becoming increasingly thin.

Photo By: Alex Bauer
