PS i (heart) U Week 2017 Gives Penn Staters More Opportunities To Show Their Pride

Just when you didn’t think Penn State could hold a bigger love-fest than a glorified scrimmage, Blue & White Society announced this week’s events for the annual PS i (heart) U week, a celebration of school spirit from April 17-21.

Blue & White Society will set up pop-up tents at different locations around campus each morning with free food and giveaways for students. The tents will be sponsored by different student organizations throughout the week.

Here’s what you can look forward to leading up to Blue-White weekend:

Monday

9:30 – 11:30 a.m.: Pop-Up Tent on the HUB Back Patio sponsored by Lion Ambassadors

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.: HUB Takeover with photo booths, street signs, a caricature artist, and free food

Tuesday

9:30 – 11:30 a.m.: Pop-Up Tent at the Palmer Art Museum sponsored by Blue & White Society

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Inflatables, petting zoo, and free ice cream at Hintz Alumni Center

5 – 9 p.m.: Arcade Night at Hintz Alumni Center

Wednesday

9:30 – 11:30 a.m.: Pop-Up Tent at Old Main Patio sponsored by the Panhellenic Council

1 – 4 p.m.: Old Main Open House with free Rita’s, cake, and games

Thursday

9:30 – 11:30 a.m.: Pop-Up Tent on the HUB lawn sponsored by Hillel

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Carnival on HUB lawn with 18 carnival games, churros, inflatables, and more

8 p.m.: Free Go GO Gadjet Concert on the HUB Lawn

Friday

Star Wars Under the Stars Movie Night on the HUB Lawn (Time TBA)

A full schedule of events for the week can be found on the Blue & White Society’s web page. Night events for Monday and Wednesday have not been announced yet, so follow along with the Blue & White Society for updates on additional activities.