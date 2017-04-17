Sisters On The Runway To Host Third Annual Benefit Fashion Show

Sisters On The Runway will host its third annual Benefit Fashion Show to support the Centre County Women’s Resource center. The event aims to raise awareness and funds for domestic violence prevention.

The event will take place Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m. at Alumni Hall in the HUB. The evening will be filled with fashion, food, and performances by a variety of Penn State organizations and students. Rêve Dance Company and Penn State WORDS will take the stage, among other acts. The show will also feature various guest speakers from SOTR itself — future SOTR president Alexandra Couch will share her own story with domestic violence as part of the series.

The Centre County Women’s Resource Center provides emergency shelter to members of the State College community, as well as other resources such as transitional housing and youth prevention education programs. SOTR holds various events throughout the year to assist in raising funds for the center, but the fashion show is easily the most notable.

“Every year, this event brings tears to my eyes,” SOTR president Layla Taremi said. “Not only is this the largest event of the year, bringing in the majority of our yearly proceeds, but it brings together so many students eager to fight against this issue.”

Students can purchase tickets for $10, and adult tickets will be $15. For more information, check out the official event Facebook page.