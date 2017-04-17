Your Blue-White Weekend Jams Playlist

It’s finally back: the beautiful weather, the tailgates, the alumni, and of course, Penn State football!

Blue-White Weekend is arguably the best weekend of the entire spring semester, and this year is no different. The game itself gives us our first glance at a projected top 5 team, a number of concerts throughout the week including the return of Post Malone, and a chance to see great friends back in town.

To help you get pumped for the weekend and all of its festivities, we present to you the 2017 Blue-White playlist: