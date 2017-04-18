Eco Action To Host Eco Palooza Earth Day Celebration

Eco Action will be hosting Eco Palooza, an Earth Day celebration, on Sunday, April 23 on the HUB lawn. The celebration will kick off at 12:30 p.m. and will run until 4:30 p.m.

Starting at 12:45 p.m., Erica Kaufman – the director of Lila Yoga – will lead a free yoga session until 1:30 p.m. Eco Palooza will also include musical performances from Nathan Cutshall, Eric Ian Farmer, and LowJack.

The Earth Day festivities will feature a talk from Peter Buckland from the Sustainability Institute, who will speak at 2:55 p.m. Buckland will talk about how anyone can take ideas on sustainability and use them in their own lives. The Nittany Valley Charter School and Centre Learning Community Charter School display art made from recycled materials available for viewing throughout the afternoon.

Eco Action is the oldest environmental group at Penn State, but other environmental groups on campus will have booths at the event focused on sustainability education and details about their own projects.

The event is free and Eco Action invites State College residents of all ages to come by, enjoy the music and activities, and learn about why sustainability is so important for our future.