Local Foods Night Will Take Over Redifer With Dinner And A Movie

The Student Farm Club and Housing and Food Services will host another Local Foods Night at Redifer Dining Commons on Tuesday, April 18 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. The evening will feature a locally-sourced meal and a screening of the movie “Dirt!”

Chefs at Redifer will incorporate vegetables grown at the Student Farm and other local farms in their dishes for the evening. At 7:30 p.m., attendees can move to 103 Redifer for the film screening and a panel discussion with Student Farm Club members.

Bobby Hricko, one of the project leads for the Local Foods project, said even though the Student Farm Club isn’t involved in meal preparation, its part in the event is based on education.

“We will be displaying a mini-hydroponic growing system, hosting a trivia wheel with questions about the farms whose food will be served, and handing out information about local foods and the club,” he said.

Hricko noted that Local Foods Night could be the first step in getting people to understand where their food comes from.

“Most people in developed countries are disconnected from their food’s origins. They don’t know how it’s grown, why it’s grown the way it is, or how it gets from the field to the table. We believe that this is a problem because everyone eats. Knowing where food comes from is the first step in understanding how food is transformed from raw ingredients to appetizing food,” he said. “Ultimately, Local Foods Night is not about what the Student Farm Club can teach people. It’s about how much excitement we can generate in our fellow students to go out and learn themselves.”

The event is open to both students and community members. Attendees need not have campus meal plans.