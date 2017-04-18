Pegula Ice Arena Hosting Women’s Frozen Four, Men’s Hockey Regionals In Allentown

The NCAA announced a slate of championships coming to Happy Valley from 2018-2022.

Pegula Ice Arena will hold its first championships in 2022 when the Women’s Frozen Four comes to town. Opening in 2013, the venue has been home to Penn State men’s and women’s hockey, and has hosted an NHL preseason exhibition between the Buffalo Sabres and the Minnesota Wild.

This is the second time the NCAA women’s hockey championships are in Pennsylvania, and the first since Erie hosted in 2011. The Nittany Lions have never made the NCAA Tournament.

Coming off its first NCAA Tournament appearance in school history, Penn State men’s hockey might have a chance to play a local postseason game when the regionals come to the PPL Center in Allentown for the 2018 and 2019 tournaments.

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh will host the 2021 Men’s Frozen Four for the first time since 2013.

Penn State will also host the 2018 and 2021 NCAA Fencing Championships, 2018 and 2020 NCAA women’s gymnastics regionals, and 2018 and 2020 NCAA cross country regionals.