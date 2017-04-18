State College Lifts Some Parking Restrictions for Blue-White Weekend

As visitors head to town for Saturday’s Blue-White Game and other festivities, State College Borough announced that certain parking restrictions will not be enforced this weekend.

One- and two-hour restrictions will be lifted at noon on Friday and the “No Parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.” restriction will not be enforced beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday. Lawn parking will be permitted starting at noon on Friday.

Regular enforcement of all parking restrictions resumes at 2 a.m. on Monday.

Pennsylvania Vehicle Code violations and street and parking lot meters will continue to be enforced as usual.