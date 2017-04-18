You are at:»»»State College Lifts Some Parking Restrictions for Blue-White Weekend

State College Lifts Some Parking Restrictions for Blue-White Weekend

0
By on Downtown, News

As visitors head to town for Saturday’s Blue-White Game and other festivities, State College Borough announced that certain parking restrictions will not be enforced this weekend.

One- and two-hour restrictions will be lifted at noon on Friday and the “No Parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.” restriction will not be enforced beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday. Lawn parking will be permitted starting at noon on Friday.

Regular enforcement of all parking restrictions resumes at 2 a.m. on Monday.

Pennsylvania Vehicle Code violations and street and parking lot meters will continue to be enforced as usual.

Share.

About Author

StateCollege.com

Posts from our partner website StateCollege.com.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.