UPAC To Host Public Meeting To Discuss Policy Changes

The University Park Allocation Committee will host a public meeting Tuesday, April 18 at 6 p.m. in 233 HUB to discuss potential changes to its policy handbook. If this seemingly-random acronym sounds familiar, it could be because the organization allocates literally millions of your student fee dollars each year.

Despite this precedent, UPAC’s role in fee allocations is changing this year with the implementation of the Student Fee Board and its Student Initiated Fee. Now that these two organizations are working together, the Fee Board will allocate to many of the offices UPAC has previously considered, like Student Legal Services and Campus Recreation.

Though UPAC will still allocate to registered student organizations and will provide standing allocations to larger organizations like Homecoming and Movin’ On, the policy handbook must be overhauled to account for the recent changes in the overall student fee allocation structure.

UPAC invites anyone interested in providing feedback to stop by the meeting and share their opinions. You can find more info on the event’s Facebook page.