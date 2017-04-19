You are at:»»Berkey Creamery Announces New Flavor ‘Monkey Business’

Berkey Creamery Announces New Flavor ‘Monkey Business’

0
By on News, Student Life

The Creamery officially announced its new flavor Wednesday morning: Monkey Business. You can get the new flavor online or in the store beginning today.

Monkey business is banana ice cream with a peanut butter swirl and chocolate chips, according to the Creamery’s website.

Sandusky Blitz, which was discontinued in 2011, was also a banana flavored ice cream, but featured a caramel swirl instead of peanut butter and chocolate-covered peanuts instead of chocolate chips. Even so, the similarities are striking.

Earlier this week, the Creamery left us a hint about what the new flavor could be. We were shocked to find out the ice cream does indeed include bananas — or at least banana flavoring. It’s unclear at this point.

According to the Creamery’s tweet, the new flavor hits the shelves today to coincide with Banana Day. Load up on LionCash, stock up on some Monkey Business, and celebrate this beautiful spring weather and GO BANANAS (please laugh).

Editor’s Note: A previous article identified Bananas Foster as the newest flavor offered by Berkey Creamery. This was some serious fake news, and we sincerely apologize for the error.

Photo By: Kevin Cacela//Onward State
Share.

About Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a sophomore public relations major and an editor for Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.