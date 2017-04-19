Berkey Creamery Announces New Flavor ‘Monkey Business’

The Creamery officially announced its new flavor Wednesday morning: Monkey Business. You can get the new flavor online or in the store beginning today.

Check out our new flavor, Monkey Business, available in store and online starting today! #thatsbananas https://t.co/BPxkfi9GjC — PSU Berkey Creamery (@psucreamery) April 19, 2017

Monkey business is banana ice cream with a peanut butter swirl and chocolate chips, according to the Creamery’s website.

Sandusky Blitz, which was discontinued in 2011, was also a banana flavored ice cream, but featured a caramel swirl instead of peanut butter and chocolate-covered peanuts instead of chocolate chips. Even so, the similarities are striking.

Earlier this week, the Creamery left us a hint about what the new flavor could be. We were shocked to find out the ice cream does indeed include bananas — or at least banana flavoring. It’s unclear at this point.

Big announcement: we have a NEW flavor coming to stores this week! Here's a little hint … https://t.co/O5ZF9DnfXR — PSU Berkey Creamery (@psucreamery) April 17, 2017

According to the Creamery’s tweet, the new flavor hits the shelves today to coincide with Banana Day. Load up on LionCash, stock up on some Monkey Business, and celebrate this beautiful spring weather and GO BANANAS (please laugh).

Editor’s Note: A previous article identified Bananas Foster as the newest flavor offered by Berkey Creamery. This was some serious fake news, and we sincerely apologize for the error.