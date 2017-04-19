Lindsey Spann And Ashanti Thomas Not Returning To Lady Lions

Penn State women’s basketball will miss more than its trio of graduating seniors next season after Coquese Washington announced on Tuesday that both guard Lindsey Spann and center Ashanti Thomas will not return to the program, according to The Daily Collegian.

Lindsey Spann, a redshirt junior, will graduate this May and not use her final season of eligibility to play for the Lady Lions.

In three active seasons with the team, she played 89 games and accumulated 57 starts. As the 2016-17 season continued, Spann saw her role with shift from starter to crucial player off the bench — averaging a team second-best 10.5 points per game in her 29 appearances. She missed the WNIT after injuring her leg prior to the postseason.

6’4″ Sophomore Ashanti Thomas will also leave the program, with Washington citing that the Lexington, KY native wanted to play closer to home. She appeared in 31 games during her freshman season, averaging 1.8 points per game mostly off the bench.

Following the graduation of 6’6″ center Candice Agee, Thomas saw her minutes increase as well as her impact on the game in the 2016-17 slate. She started in 29 of the 32 games, averaging 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.