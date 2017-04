Local Musicians To Participate In Music Marathon At Happy Valley Launchbox

15¬†musicians from State College will take part in a music marathon called “The Groove Room” 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 at Happy Valley Launchbox.

The musicians, who range from students to State College’s top performers, will meet and participate in the first-ever music marathon. During the weekend, they will write a full EP or single in less than 18 hours.

The Launchbox will have everything that a musician would need to record a full EP. However, the artists will come to the event with absolutely nothing prepared. After the artists meet and play together for a while, they will form teams for the weekend.

Next, the musicians will take part in writing sessions and workshops to get the creativity flowing. This will help the musicians become acquainted¬†and write full songs together. Then, equipment will be available for the musicians to record their work. Right before the clock strikes 2 a.m. on Sunday, the teams will gather to listen to each other’s creations.

The Groove Room “will provide a great opportunity to get the music community together as well as promote the arts in State College,” co-founder Andrew Abraham said. “Now after just four weeks and a bit of hard work, the Groove Room will open its doors at 8 a.m. on April 22.”