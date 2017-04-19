Local Musicians To Participate In Music Marathon At Happy Valley Launchbox

15 musicians from State College will take part in a music marathon called “The Groove Room” 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 at Happy Valley Launchbox.

The musicians, who range from students to State College’s top performers, will meet and participate in the first-ever music marathon. During the weekend, they will write a full EP or single in less than 18 hours.

The Launchbox will have everything that a musician would need to record a full EP. However, the artists will come to the event with absolutely nothing prepared. After the artists meet and play together for a while, they will form teams for the weekend.

Next, the musicians will take part in writing sessions and workshops to get the creativity flowing. This will help the musicians become acquainted and write full songs together. Then, equipment will be available for the musicians to record their work. Right before the clock strikes 2 a.m. on Sunday, the teams will gather to listen to each other’s creations.

The Groove Room “will provide a great opportunity to get the music community together as well as promote the arts in State College,” co-founder Andrew Abraham said. “Now after just four weeks and a bit of hard work, the Groove Room will open its doors at 8 a.m. on April 22.”